A San Miguel de Allende politician has asked people to keep a lid on bad news after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Municipal councilor Humberto Campos has asked residents not to share news stories about violence in order to promote a “good image” for the municipality.

“If you love San Miguel, don’t share violent news,” he said on Facebook. “Just share positive news, do it for a better San Miguel . . . even if things are not going right, do not spread bad news, our house is our house . . . I am not trying to cover up anything, I just want to avoid a damage to our economy.”

His statement drew criticism from other Facebook users, one of whom warned the councilor “you cannot cover the sun with you finger” (you can’t pretend the problem doesn’t exist).

“Of course it’s good to share positive things. But people should also be advised about what is happening around them.”

Campos replied, “OK, go on sharing the bad and not the good, only don’t complain when there’s no money or tourism.”

Late Saturday night and early Sunday, several people were shot on Conspiración boulevard near the La Placita Market. Witnesses told the newspaper El Sol del Bajío that they heard the first volley of about six shots around 11:25pm and minutes later, a second volley of about 15 shots.

“There were no shouts or motor sounds or anything,” one witness said. “It was very weird.”

Two people died at the scene, a 22-year-old man identified as Everardo and a 23-year-old woman identified as Elena Ugalde. At least three other women were also injured, including a 14-year-old girl named Ximena Morales Huerta who later died in hospital.

Anonymous sources told El Sol del Bajío that Morales was not an intended target of the attack, and that she was eating at a nearby taco stand when the shooting started.

The other women who were injured are Daniela Alejandra, 15, and Salud Magdalena, 48.

In a statement, the local government said at least four people were found wounded at the scene. The shooters fled in a red vehicle.

“We condemn these unfortunate events and reiterate our commitment to work with the authorities of all levels of government to investigate what happened,” the statement read. “We also reiterate our commitment to build the tranquility and social peace that all people from San Miguel aspire to.”

So far in 2019, there have been about 65 homicides in the Guanajuato municipality.

Source: El Sol del Bajío (sp), Zona Franca (sp)