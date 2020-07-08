San Miguel de Allende hotel named No. 2 in world by Travel + Leisure

A tiny boutique hotel in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, has been named the second-best in the world in Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual survey.

Hotel Amparo, a five-room hotel in the center of the colonial city took the No. 2 spot in the 25th annual World’s Best Awards, and was also named the top city hotel in Mexico.

The hotel, which opened in a 300-year-old former mayor’s mansion in 2019, makes its first appearance on the prestigious list with a ranking of 99.23 out of 100.

The survey, which concluded in March, asked readers to rank hotels on the quality of their rooms and facilities, location, service, food and value.

“We are honored to make our World’s Best Awards debut as the Top City Hotel in Mexico,” said Mariana Barran de Goodall, co-owner of Hotel Amparo. “My husband and I sought to create a hotel experience unique for San Miguel, which was no small task given the city is already one of the most special places on Earth with several great hotels … so we are thrilled our guests and the magazine’s readers appreciate our vision. We pride ourselves in providing unparalleled customer service, and owe a great deal of gratitude to our dedicated team members, who work tirelessly to provide an authentic and memorable experience for our guests each and every day.”

Amlparo, which is the owners’ first venture in the hotel industry, also features an upscale coffee lounge and rooftop bar and restaurant.

The hotel’s interior was designed by Texan Aaron Rambo to highlight the building’s Spanish-style architecture and is accented by a collection of mid-century furniture.

Rates for the hotel start at US $235 and include a continental breakfast.

Six other Mexican hotels made the World’s Best list. Cala de Mar Resort and Spa in Ixtapa, Guerrero, came in at No. 38, and the Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, was named 56th. The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Baja California Sur made No. 72, followed by Mexico City’s Saint Regis at 73. The Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort and Spa in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, came in at No. 94 and Viceroy Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, was 95th on the list.

Source: Travel + Leisure (en), Condé Nast Traveler (en)