What’s news in San Miguel de Allende?

From the colorful Los Locos parade and an international book fair to progress on infrastructure and global academic honors, San Miguel de Allende is buzzing with celebrations and expansion this June. Here’s the latest news and events shaping the city.

Día de los Locos Returns June 15 with colorful traditions

Prepare for San Miguel de Allende to be transformed by joy, mischief and costumes.

This year, the beloved parade honoring San Antonio de Padua takes place on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m.

Known locally as the “Convite de Locos”, which roughly means “Parade of the Crazies”, this San Miguel festival is a playful, lively procession where participants wear imaginative, colorful costumes ranging from clowns, devils and animals to politicians and everyday items like mops.

The tradition dates back to the dances held by gardeners in honor of Isidore the Laborer, the patron saint of farmers, and Paschal Baylón, patron of cooks. During these celebrations, they’d distribute the fruit of their orchards, an act that explains today’s handing out of candies. Originally, dancers would wear scarecrow costumes to surprise onlookers but by the 19th century, the costumes evolved into clowns and masks. These locos take part in many festivities, with the Convite de Locos in honor of San Antonio de Padua becoming one of the most important, a joyful expression of cultural identity, community, and creativity.

The procession will begin at the historic Church of San Antonio and travel through the streets of Zacateros, Hernández Macías, Insurgentes, Aparicio, Núñez and San Francisco before culminating at the Jardín Allende. Arrive early, bring a chair, stay hydrated and don’t be surprised if a few lollipops rain down on you!

International Book Fair returns in early June

San Miguel is hosting its second Feria Internacional del Libro, a week-long celebration of literature and community. You can attend this free, family-friendly event from June 2 to 8, at the Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez.

The fair will feature 23 book-selling booths showcasing a range of editorial offerings for all tastes and ages. Authors and readers will get to meet and greet, teen writers can narrate their own stories, and children can participate in interactive activities that nurture their love of reading. As organizers explained, the goal is for every participant to connect with new voices, amplify perspectives, and expand their reading universe.

Sponsored by the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) and the municipal government of San Miguel, this event promises to delight bibliophiles and casual readers alike.

Concerns over timely completion of Bulevar La Libertad

The ambitious modernization of Bulevar La Libertad, a 30.5-kilometer road connecting Dolores Hidalgo with San Miguel de Allende, is reportedly about 71% complete. Officials recently toured the site, highlighting progress in the concrete paving on both sides of the road, with 1.6 km still to be completed under the current construction contract. Guanajuato’s Secretary of Public Works, Juan Pablo Pérez, emphasized the project’s complexity, citing over eight kilometers of retaining walls, pedestrian bridges and ongoing topographic and hydraulic work.

Despite the advances, Morena deputy Luis Ricardo Ferro Baeza warned that the latest July 31 completion date — a ten-month extension from the original timeline — may be too optimistic. Key elements, like lighting, signage and bike lanes are still pending. Ferro stressed the boulevard’s importance to tourism and mobility, noting that local businesses have also been negatively impacted during construction, with several closing along the route.

One major complication is a land dispute with the community of La Cieneguita, which led to the removal of nearly three kilometers of road as part of the project. That section, Deputy Ferro explained, will likely never be fully completed as originally designed. Still, the project promises to bring much-needed improvements to enhance urban mobility and safety on this important route.

San Miguel student ranks top 3 globally in math contest

Sebastián Bustamante Cano, a nine-year-old third-grade student at San Miguel’s Instituto Latinoamericano Bilingüe, has achieved international recognition by securing third place in the Mathematics Challenge of the Mexican Association of Schools (AMCO) Summit 2025. The May 24 event, held in Guadalajara, brought together over 11,000 students from more than 12 countries, challenging participants in mental calculation and problem-solving skills under tight time constraints.

Sebastián stood out for his exceptional speed and precision, advancing through five hours and eight rounds among 60 finalists in his category. His outstanding performance not only earned him a spot among the top three but also placed Mexico in the international education spotlight.

Cleviá Hotel opens in San Miguel, blending luxury with local art and legend

Last April, San Miguel de Allende’s hospitality scene welcomed Cleviá San Miguel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection and the city’s first-ever Marriott hotel. Located on Josefina Orozco, this boutique hotel offers 74 rooms and 42 residences, all centered around a picturesque courtyard with a mirror-like pool.

Cleviá opened its doors with a focus on art, culture and community. An on-site gallery showcases works by local and national artists, and guests can dine at Ayolí, the hotel’s signature restaurant led by acclaimed Chef Eduardo Osuna. Diners can expect traditional Mexican fare with a “cosmopolitan twist” reflective of Mexico’s rich culture and complexity.

One of the hotel’s standout touches is the Jardín de los Olivos, where guests receive a decorative brass key to personalize and hang on olive trees to commemorate their stay. Guests can also write down their discoveries of San Miguel alongside their keys, such as new traditions they experienced, or the beauty of the sunset from the hotel’s rooftop.

“As we open our doors, we are not just bringing a new hotel to the city,” said Brian King, President of Marriott International’s Caribbean and Latin America region, “we are embracing the opportunity to become part of this extraordinary community, creating meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences for travelers and locals alike.”

Karla Parra is a Mexican-American writer based in San Miguel de Allende. She writes the MND series Hecho en México, authors Coloring Across Lines on Substack and helps organize the annual San Miguel Writers’ Conference. You can find her on Instagram as @karlaexploradora.