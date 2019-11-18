San Miguel named Mexico’s best destination for a second year

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, has been named Mexico’s best destination by Food & Travel Mexico magazine for the second year in a row.

The magazine’s annual Reader Awards allow readers to vote for their favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, tourism operators, restaurants and more.

They also selected the state of Oaxaca as Mexico’s best gourmet destination.

San Miguel won the award last year and in 2016, winning out over other popular tourist destinations such as the cities of Mérida, Cancún, Campeche and Oaxaca.

It also earned the title of being home to the best chef in the country — owner and head chef at Antonia Bistro, Alejandro Cuatepotzo.

However, it was Oaxaca that stood out among readers for its gastronomy, winning the best gourmet destination for the second year in a row.

San Miguel was also nominated in the category, as were Puebla and Mérida.

Oaxaca’s Secretariat of Tourism promotes its gastronomy both inside Mexico and internationally, attracting visitors from all over the world.

In his annual report in which he praised the state’s 3.9% growth, Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat said his administration expects the state to have welcomed over one million visitors by the end of 2019, which would be a first for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca City’s stylish Hotel Casa Oaxaca also won a Reader Award, taking home the distinction of Best Hotel in a Pueblo Mágico or Colonial City.

