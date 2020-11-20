San Miguel NGO marks ‘Giving Tuesday’ with food hampers for needy

A San Miguel de Allende charity is taking transparency to the next level on Giving Tuesday December 1 by live-streaming its distribution of 500 care packages to needy rural communities.

Giving Tuesday is an annual event that encourages people to give to charities.

In San Miguel, the organization Feed the Hungry is inviting the public to a special “24 Hours of Gratitude” on its social media sites, encouraging supporters to post one thing they are grateful for.

The organization is also selling art donated by a San Miguel gallery and copies of a bilingual cookbook created for the charity. All the proceeds will go toward purchasing food for its beneficiary families.

“Every day, we are helping thousands of families put food on their table, and on December 1 we want to give [the public] an opportunity to join us virtually …” said Feed the Hungry president Al Kocourek.

An organization whose model before the coronavirus pandemic was to deliver weekly food staples to school kitchens in needy neighborhoods and rural communities, Feed the Hungry had to adapt its delivery model once schools across Mexico shut down and students began to learn at home.

Over the past eight months of the pandemic, the NGO has provided more than 60,000 food baskets directly to families.

• Readers interested in joining Feed the Hungry’s GivingTuesday initiative can find more information on the organization’s website.