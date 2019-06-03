Mexico City schools to allow boys to wear skirts, girls to wear pants

Students in Mexico City will have a new dress code, permitting boys to wear skirts and girls to wear pants, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced today.

The school uniforms will remain the same but students may choose the uniform they prefer to wear.

Sheinbaum said the city released the new guidelines in an effort to promote equity and equality.

“We are announcing something very simple but for us very transcendent. I think the times have passed in which girls have to wear a skirt and boys have to wear pants,” she said.

Schools in Mexico City will receive a notice of the new guidelines on Monday, said federal Education Secretary Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, who praised the mayor and President López Obrador.

“To have a president as sensitive as Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and a mayor as sensitive as Claudia Sheinbaum is something that ought to be valued and recognized,” he said, expressing the hope that more states will will adopt the new “neutral uniform.”

Source: El Universal (sp)