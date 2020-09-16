An expat artist in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, is using prints of her sculpture that was installed in Austria in September to aid disadvantaged women in her area.

Glen Rogers, a Mississippi-born painter, print-maker and sculptor, created the sculpture called Throne for a Goddess after being inspired by the Venus of Willendorf, a 30,000-year-old, 11-centimeter figurine discovered in 1908 depicting a curvaceous, nude female figure. Rogers was able to see the figurine in person during a trip to Austria last year and created the throne-like sculpture for an art park in the Styrian countryside.

She was unable to travel to Austria for the sculpture’s installation this month due to coronavirus travel restrictions but came up with the idea of the print to help continue to celebrate the concept of women’s empowerment that inspired the sculpture from the onset. She says it has guided much of her artwork over her 30-year career as an artist.

“This project is all about empowering and honoring women – from the ancient to the present,” Rogers said.

Mujeres in Cambio was a logical choice, as the non-profit has helped rural women in the San Miguel area by providing scholarships and teaching them marketable skills for the past 25 years.

Board member Rhea Calkins was enthusiastic about Rogers’ offer to create a commemorative print. “It is definitely not often that we get such a generous offer from an artist of her caliber. We are honored,” Calkins said.

The archival-quality, limited edition prints measuring 22 x 28 centimeters are signed by the artist and priced at US $100 and Mujeres in Cambio will receive 40% of the cost. The prints are available at glenrogersart.com.

They depict the back of the gold-toned throne sculpture emblazoned with the image of the Venus of Willendorf and this message from the artist: “Rest in the Warm Embrace of the Goddess, the Great Mother, the Divine Feminine. Feel Her Nurturing Love and Offer of Abundance and Prosperity. Sit in Her Lap of Fertility and Plant a Seed for your Dreams and New Beginnings.”

Last year, Mujeres en Cambio gave out 1.79 million pesos (US $198,000) in scholarships to 187 girls from 46 villages in rural San Miguel. In 2019, 90.61% of all funds donated to the charity went directly to the young women they help.

Mexico News Daily