Search continues for US citizen missing in Chihuahua

The search continues in the Copper Canyon region of Chihuahua for a United States citizen who disappeared over a week ago in Urique.
The state Attorney General’s office said 100 police and other officials, local indigenous residents, drones and police dogs are involved in the search for Patrick Braxton-Andrew of Davidson, North Carolina.
He was last seen October 28 by staff at the Urique hotel in which he was staying when he left for a walk.
“They’re adding people and using more of the indigenous people who live there to search remote areas because they feel they need to expand the search,” said Nancy Slagle, a friend of Braxton-Andrew’s family.
Urique is a former mining town in Copper Canyon National Park, a region that has seen conflicts over illegal logging by drug cartels.
The missing man, aged 34, is described as fluent in Spanish.
A Facebook page has been created to aid in the search.