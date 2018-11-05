Search continues for US citizen missing in Chihuahua

News

At least 100 officials and area residents are looking for missing man

The search continues in the Copper Canyon region of Chihuahua for a United States citizen who disappeared over a week ago in Urique.

The state Attorney General’s office said 100 police and other officials, local indigenous residents, drones and police dogs are involved in the search for Patrick Braxton-Andrew of Davidson, North Carolina.

He was last seen October 28 by staff at the Urique hotel in which he was staying when he left for a walk.

“They’re adding people and using more of the indigenous people who live there to search remote areas because they feel they need to expand the search,” said Nancy Slagle, a friend of Braxton-Andrew’s family.

Urique is a former mining town in Copper Canyon National Park, a region that has seen conflicts over illegal logging by drug cartels.

The missing man, aged 34, is described as fluent in Spanish.

A Facebook page has been created to aid in the search.

Source: WFAE (en), Reforma (sp)