US consulate issues security alert for three cities in Sonora

Mexico accepts inclusion of automotive wages in NAFTA talks
Mexico has publicly accepted for the first time the US proposal to include set minimum wages for the automotive industry as part of a new agreement.
Joint Mexico-US exploration project searches for ships sunk by Cortés
Archaeologists from Mexico and the US have begun searching for ships sunk by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés five centuries ago.
Pemex inaugurates its new image at a station in México state
The company said the new design will be incorporated at 45 stations this year, eight new ones and 37 that will be renovated.
10-centavo coins are not worth much but they’re costly little numbers
The lowest denomination of Mexican currency is the 10-centavo coin, a very small silver coin that is rarely used. But it’s a costly one to make.
López Obrador announces 10 billion pesos to repair unfinished hospitals
The new government’s investment in health care will begin with a 10-billion-peso investment in repairs to more than 50 unfinished hospitals.
Residents lynch suspected extortionist in Morelos
A lynch mob in Tetela del Volcán hanged a Colombian citizen yesterday based on rumors of his alleged involvement with a gang of extortionists.
