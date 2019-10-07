Security forces detain 15 CJNG suspects in Michoacán

Federal and state security forces have detained 15 members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Michoacán.

The arrests were made by National Guard and state police officers in the municipalities of Sahuayo and Ecuandureo.

In Sahuayo, authorities captured 11 alleged hitmen presumed to be operating in the west of the state.

After street pursuits and shootouts, government forces were able to break up the criminal cell involved in trafficking synthetic drugs, extorsion and kidnapping. They confiscated firearms and ammunition of various calibers.

The operation also seized four automobiles, three of which had been reported stolen.

In Ecuandureo, four subjects believed to belong to a CJNG cell were arrested on Saturday. Authorities confiscated six firearms, 78 magazines, two vehicles and five bulletproof vests.

A 2018 report from the National Security Commission (CNS) labeled the CJNG as one of the main purveyors of violence in Michoacán, along with the cartel known as Los Viagras. The two organizations have recently been embroiled in violent territorial battles in the state.

Source: El Financiero (sp)