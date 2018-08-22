Security secretary nominee favors legalization of pot

News

Afonso Durazo says it should be allowed for recreational and medical use

The man proposed to be Mexico’s next public security secretary has admitted he favors the legalization of marijuana.

Alfonso Durazo Montaño express his view in Cuernavaca, Morelos, before attending a forum on drug policy with other members of the new federal administration, representatives and experts from the scientific and academic communities and members of civil organizations.

Durazo told reporters he was in favor of the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical use, but cautioned that it was his personal belief and he would not attempt to impose it during the talks.

“We will discuss drug and pacification issues and outline a policy that will contribute to the nation’s pacification and reconciliation . . . those proposals that obtain consensus will possibly become public policy,” he said.

“I have my personal position in favor of the legalization of marijuana, but I’m not here to push my proposal forward, the forum will have to decide that,” he said.

Another proposed cabinet secretary has expressed similar views. Olga Sánchez Cordero, prospective interior secretary, has said she too favors the decriminalization of marijuana, and allowing opium poppy cultivation for medical purposes.

Source: El Universal (sp)