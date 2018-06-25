Semi completely destroyed after train wins another race

News

A semi-tractor and its two trailers were completely destroyed in Tlaxcala Saturday after the driver attempted to race a train to a level crossing.

The locomotive struck the cab of the truck, destroying it and catapulting the 23-year-old driver 20 meters away, Civil Protection officials said. He was transferred to hospital with various injuries and burns.

The truck burst into flame on impact with the train and was destroyed by fire, along with the trailers and their load of barley.

The accident occurred Saturday afternoon in Huamantla on the Huamantla-El Carmen Xalpatlahuaya highway.

Racing trains to a crossing is not uncommon and causes a few hundred accidents every year. Jalisco led the way in 2017 with 85 and 95% were estimated to have been caused by drivers racing to beat a train to a level crossing.

Source: Reforma (sp)