Semi loses brakes at Mexico City-Puebla toll plaza

A semi lost its brakes yesterday evening at the San Marcos Huixtoco toll plaza near Chalco on the Mexico City-Puebla highway, colliding with two other vehicles before bursting into flames.

The truck, carrying a load of paper, slammed into a car carrying a family of three and another semi that was carrying auto parts before bursting through a toll booth barrier.

Leaking diesel fuel, it came to a stop when it crashed into a tow truck a few meters from the toll booth, and caught fire.

Firefighters from Ixtapaluca and Chalco arrived on the scene and worked for more than an hour to extinguish the flames.

Authorities said no one was hurt. The driver of the semi was taken into custody.

Source: Milenio (sp)