News
Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's toll plaza accident.
Semi loses brakes at Mexico City-Puebla toll plaza
Published on Thursday, July 18, 2019
A semi lost its brakes yesterday evening at the San Marcos Huixtoco toll plaza near Chalco on the Mexico City-Puebla highway, colliding with two other vehicles before bursting into flames.
The truck, carrying a load of paper, slammed into a car carrying a family of three and another semi that was carrying auto parts before bursting through a toll booth barrier.
Leaking diesel fuel, it came to a stop when it crashed into a tow truck a few meters from the toll booth, and caught fire.
Firefighters from Ixtapaluca and Chalco arrived on the scene and worked for more than an hour to extinguish the flames.
Authorities said no one was hurt. The driver of the semi was taken into custody.
Source: Milenio (sp)
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).