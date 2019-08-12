Semi slams into toll plaza washrooms in Veracruz, killing 3

Three people died and seven others were injured when a semi-truck crashed into motorcycles and washrooms at a toll plaza in Veracruz on Sunday afternoon.

The double-trailer semi traveling on the Veracruz-Xalapa highway in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata apparently lost its brakes and hit several vehicles before slamming into the washrooms, trapping several people.

A large number of people and vehicles had parked at the toll plaza as part of a gathering of members of a motorcycle club.

According to unofficial reports, the driver of the semi had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police, Civil Protection, firefighters and ambulances attended the scene and closed the highway.

With the help of bystanders, authorities were able to rescue a young woman around 7:50pm, who was taken to a hospital.

Emergency responders worked into the night, and were able to find three bodies and rescue a total of seven people with injuries.

Source: El Universal (sp), Al Calor Político (sp)