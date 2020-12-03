Senior official in Sinaloa prosecutor’s office shot and killed

A senior official in the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office was found dead Wednesday in Culiacán in his car, which was riddled with over 100 bullet holes.

Ramón Muñiz, commander and coordinator of the Special Unit for Apprehensions, had just left his house and was on his way to work when, according to security cameras in the area, he was attacked in his Nissan Sentra in the Balcones de Valle neighborhood by at least two men with automatic weapons. Authorities found Muñiz’s car on the sidewalk.

The National Guard arrested a male suspect outside Mazatlán later in the day.

Muñiz, who in his 24-year career with the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office served on units related to everything from cattle theft to narco-crime reduction, is the eighth security officer in 2020 to be killed in the state.

The most recent case was in October, when a security officer identified as Salvador “N” was found shot to death by a river in Culiacán, near his burned-out car.

Source: El Universal (sp)