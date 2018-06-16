Senior police officials arrested in connection with murder of 6 officers

News

The six officers who were slain yesterday in Puebla.

The victims had filed a formal complaint about problems within the municipal government

Two senior police officers in Amozoc, Puebla, have been arrested in connection with the murder yesterday of six municipal police officers who had filed a formal complaint about issues in the municipal government.

The state Attorney General’s office said the six victims had been tortured and executed after being lured to an ambush with a false alarm about a disturbance.

Initial reports said fuel thieves killed the officers. Two heavily armed civilians were arrested shortly after the execution, and a pipeline tap and tanker truck were found one kilometer away from the location where the bodies were found, state authorities said last night.

But today, the Attorney General’s office announced that the state investigation agency had arrested two Amozoc police officials for their presumed participation in the murders.

The six police who were killed had made an official complaint on Thursday before the municipal controller, the office said, but did not reveal any details regarding the nature of the complaint.

Source: Periódico Central (sp)