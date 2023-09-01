September begins with rains across Mexico

Rain is predicted across Mexico this Friday, with particularly heavy downpours forecast in the states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Sonora.

According to a statement by the National Meteorological Service, the wet weather is caused by two low-pressure channels in different regions of the country, combined with moisture from the oceans and atmospheric instability.

In addition, the Mexican monsoon is moving across the northwest of the country, causing heavy showers, lightning, strong winds and possible hail in Sonora and Sinaloa. Strong winds with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour are predicted across the north of the country and the Yucatán Peninsula.

The rains come on the back of storms that swept central Mexico on Thursday, causing flooding in Mexico City, Guadalajara and the surrounding areas.

In Guadalajara, several vehicles were submerged in floodwaters of up to one and a half meters. Services were suspended on Line 1 of the Light Rail system and the Macrobus.

In México state, serious flooding was reported on the Periférico, in the areas of Naucalpan and Via Morelos. Local media shows cars submerged in water on the Toluca-Tenango highway, near the city of Metepec. The overflow of a canal also caused flooding of up to a foot of water in the Gustavo A. Madero and Tláhuac districts of Mexico City.

According to the National Water Commission (Conagua), rains will continue throughout much of the Valley of México on Friday, causing risks of further overflows, landslides and floods. Residents are advised to stay alert to instructions from Civil Protection.

Conagua has also issued an Orange flood alert for the municipalities of Cuajimalpa and Gustavo A. Madero in Mexico City.

On the other hand, rains were greeted with celebration in some northern states, including Nuevo León, which has seen severe droughts in recent years.

Despite the wet weather, temperatures will remain high in much of the country, particularly in the north andPacific regions. The states of Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and northern Veracruz are all expected to see highs of 30 to 40 degrees Celsius.

