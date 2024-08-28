Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Continued rainfall across Mexico will bring a soggy September

Rainfall will decrease slightly by the third and fourth weeks of September.
Rainfall will decrease slightly by the third and fourth weeks of September. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

After a very rainy summer,  September will continue to bring above-normal rainfall to most of Mexico, particularly in the central-southern strip and the Gulf coast. 

According to meteorological models, the following 16 states are forecast to see above-average rainfall during the first week of September. 

  • Tamaulipas
  • Veracruz
  • Tabasco
  • Campeche
  • Chiapas
  • Yucatán
  • Quintana Roo
  • Oaxaca
  • Puebla
  • Tlaxcala 
  • México state
  • Morelos
  • Mexico City
  • Guerrero
  • Michoacán
  • Jalisco

Similar conditions are expected for Mexico’s central and western regions through the second week of the month. Rainfall will decrease slightly by the third and fourth weeks of September.  

Mexico’s northeast, however, will remain mostly dry. 

The National Meteorological System (SMN) has warned that heavy, sudden rainfall could lead to landslides, increased river and stream levels and flooding in low-lying areas, and urged residents of areas experiencing heavier levels of rain to take precautions.

The weather forecast for this week in Mexico

This week, tropical wave 19 will cause strong storms in the Valley of Mexico, the southern Bajío and the Pacific coast in the afternoon and evening hours.

Towards the end of the week, the southeast may see increased rainfall from Thursday through Sunday. These conditions will combine with a cold front north of Mexico near Texas.

The clash between humid tropical air and drier winter air will begin to happen as is typical for September, causing cooler temperatures and heavier rainfall.

Despite the rain, temperatures in the Gulf coast are above average for this time of year. 

What’s the weather forecast for Wednesday?

40 to 45 degrees Celsius: Baja California and Sonora.

35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Campeche, northeast Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, southeast Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Yucatán.

30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Chiapas, Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, southwest Puebla, east San Luis Potosi, Veracruz and north Zacatecas.

Hundreds of dead fish in a dried out lakebed in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua
An estimated tens of thousands of fish have died due to severe water depletion in three Chihuahua lakes. (Civil Protection Cuauhtémoc)

What is Mexico’s drought status? 

The first half of August saw higher-than-usual levels of rainfall in the northwest, central west, south, and southeast Mexico, reducing drought conditions in these regions. 

The northern and northeastern regions of Mexico, however, continued to experience hot to very hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The state of Chihuahua recently reported that tens of thousands of fish died after three lakes dried up. Northeast Sonora and some areas in Baja California Sur are also reporting abnormal drought conditions.   

Overall, as of Aug. 15, 2024, 34.73% of the country was affected by some level of drought, down 5.4% from the end of July. 

With reports from Meteored

