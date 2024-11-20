Sheinbaum pledges US $400M reconstruction package for Acapulco, calls for private sector’s support

President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced an 8-billion-peso (US $400 million) reconstruction package for Acapulco following the destruction caused by Hurricane John in September.

The package, the president said, aims to attract and “further elevate” tourism in Acapulco. However, she stressed this can not be achieved without the support of the business sector.

Me reuní en Palacio Nacional con servidores públicos, empresarias y empresarios para la reactivación integral de Acapulco, tras el huracán John. Consolidaremos el turismo entre todas y todos. pic.twitter.com/PYXL52vjCa — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 15, 2024

In October 2023, Hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, in the southwestern state of Guerrero, as a powerful Category 5 storm, wreaking havoc on the popular resort city. Just 11 months later, Acapulco was hit by Hurricane John, a Category 3 storm that caused devastating floods and destruction across the city.

“Tourism is already returning to Acapulco,” Sheinbaum stated in a press conference. “But we also need the support of the private sector. There has already been a lot of progress in the reconstruction of hotels … but, we need [more] private investment in many areas of Acapulco,” she added.

The president met with business leaders on Nov. 14, who were reported to be satisfied with the federal reconstruction package. The task force involved in Acapulco’s reconstruction includes Tourism Minister Josefina Rodríguez, Undersecretary of Tourism Sebastián Ramírez, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the head of the National Fund for Tourism Development (Fonatur), Lynda Quiroz Zavala.

Sheinbaum added that the $400-million reconstruction package will go towards improving Acapulco’s public services, specifically drinking water and roads, and upgrading the sewage system to prevent flooding during future storms. Full details of the plan will be disclosed in Acapulco sometime in January 2025, the president said.

In October, the National Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) of Acapulco requested tax incentives from President Claudia Sheinbaum to aid in the rebuilding of hotels and tourist attractions.

Local media outlets have reported that state authorities are considering the chamber’s request.

Protests continue in parts of Guerrero

Many residents of Acapulco impacted by Hurricane John claim that federal and state authorities have not yet included them in the census of homes affected.

Since Monday, residents of surrounding communities have blocked three sections of federal highway Acapulco-Zihuatanejo to demand compensation from the government due to the property damages left behind by John.

All homes included in the census are scheduled to receive aid of 8,000 pesos (US $400) for clean-up. Additional support, ranging between 15,000 and 60,000 pesos, is to be allotted to each home depending on the level of damage.

According to the municipal government, total damages caused by Hurricane John amounted to approximately 50 billion pesos (US $2.5 billion).

With reports from Sur Acapulco, Reforma and El Sol de Acapulco