Sheinbaum: ‘Mexico will always be a factor for peace’ after US-Iran escalation

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday expressed opposition to war and called on the United Nations to lead a peacebuilding process after the United States military attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran.

In a social media post, Sheinbaum noted that “a wise man,” the recently-deceased Pope Francis, “said something that turns out to be extremely pertinent at this time:

‘War is the greatest failure of humanity. There is no future in destruction, but in fraternity. Peace is not only the absence of war; it is the construction of justice.'”

Sheinbaum’s post came a day after United States President Donald Trump announced on his social media site Truth Social that the U.S. military had completed a “very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

He also declared that “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

In her post, Sheinbaum said that “Mexico will always be a factor for peace.”

Un hombre sabio, el papa Francisco, dijo algo que resulta sumamente pertinente en este momento: “La guerra es el mayor fracaso de la humanidad. No hay futuro en la destrucción sino en la fraternidad. La paz no es solo ausencia de guerra es la construcción de la justicia”.

México… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) June 22, 2025

“Our constitution, in Article 89, Section X, lists the eight principles on which the Federal Executive must base the conduct of Mexico’s foreign policy: the self-determination of peoples; non-intervention; the peaceful resolution of disputes; the proscription of the threat or use of force in international relations; the legal equality of states; international cooperation for development; respect for the protection and promotion of human rights; and the fight for international peace and security,” she wrote.

“Now more than ever before, the United Nations must be the institution that calls for the building of peace,” Sheinbaum said.

On Saturday night, a few hours after Trump announced the United States’ strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) made “an urgent call for diplomatic dialogue and peace among the parties involved in the Middle East conflict.”

“Under Mexico’s constitutional principles of foreign policy and our nation’s pacifist convictions, we reiterate our call to de-escalate tensions in the region,” the ministry said on social media.

“Restoring peaceful coexistence among the States in the region remains the highest priority. Our embassies are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant contact with Mexican nationals residing in or transiting through the region to provide them with the highest level of consular support possible.”

SRE: 175 Mexicans have been evacuated from ‘conflict zone’

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Sunday that the Mexican embassies in Israel, Jordan and Iran have helped a total of 175 Mexicans to leave “the conflict zone” and reach safety.

“Israel’s airspace is only partially open. The embassy in Israel has facilitated the departure by land and sea of 116 Mexicans to Egypt, Jordan and Cyprus,” the SRE said on social media.

“The embassy in Jordan has supported the departure of 29 [Mexicans]. The airspace is open, but flights continue to be irregular with frequent cancelations,” the ministry said.

“The embassy in Iran assisted a second group of compatriots who successfully arrived to Azerbaijan, where they were welcomed by personnel of our embassy in that country,” the SRE said.

“In total, 30 people have left Iran. They are all safe and well,” the ministry said.

Mexico News Daily