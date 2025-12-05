Sheinbaum joins U.S. President Trump and Canada PM Carney at the FIFA World Cup draw

President Claudia Sheinbaum graced the stage of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Friday to take part in the FIFA World Cup draw, where the Mexican national team found out who it will face in the group stage of next year’s global soccer tournament.

During the event, FIFA president Gianni Infantino summoned Sheinbaum, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the stage to participate as draw assistants.

The three leaders — representing the co-hosts of the 23rd World Cup — reached into separate glass bowls and selected balls with their respective countries which were designated as group leaders.

Mexico was drawn into a Group A with South Africa, South Korea and the winner of the European playoff involving the Czech Republic, Denmark, North Macedonia and Republic of Ireland. The Czech Republic faces Denmark and Ireland meets North Macedonia on March 26 with the winners squaring off on March 31 for the final spot in Group A.

The U.S. was drawn into Group D along with Australia, Paraguay and the winner of the European playoffs involving Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey and Romania, while Canada will top Group B where it will face Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of the European playoffs involving Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy and Northern Ireland.

El Tri will kick off the tournament against South Africa at Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026. During a visit to Mexico City in August, Infantino gifted Sheinbaum a complimentary ticket to the inaugural match which the Mexican president announced she will give to a young girl.

During Friday’s ceremony, Infantino asked Sheinbaum what it meant to Mexico to be the first country to host three editions of the World Cup. “We are very proud to be three-time hosts,” she said.

Standing between Trump and Carney, Sheinbaum went on to say “Mexico is an exceptional country, beautiful and magical … Mexicans are extraordinary, hard-working and we have enjoyed playing the ball game for centuries,” making reference to the ancient Mesoamerican ritual sport known as “juego de pelota” that was played for over 3,000 years.

Sheinbaum traveled to Washington with Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus and Nuevo León Governor Samuel García, in representation of the three locations where World Cup matches will be played: Mexico City, Guadalajara (the Jalisco state capital) and Monterrey (the Nuevo León state capital).

The event marked the first time that the leaders of the three co-hosts had met in person. While Carney has met with Trump on two occasions and visited Sheinbaum in Mexico City on Sept. 18, the brief interaction marked Trump’s first meeting with Sheinbaum.

When asked by a TV Azteca reporter what it meant to participate in the World Cup ceremony, Trump praised Sheinbaum, though the question was not focused on her.

“Yes, your president is here and she’s doing a very good job,” he said. “She’s a good woman, doing very excellent work.”

Trump and Sheinbaum have spoken by phone, discussing tariffs and Mexican efforts to help combat the trafficking of fentanyl into the U.S.

After the World Cup ceremony, the three North American leaders held a private mini-summit where trade was expected to be a prominent topic of discussion.

“Yeah, we’re going to discuss trade,” Trump said when asked what the three leaders would talk about.

Trade relations between the three nations were upended earlier this year by Trump’s sweeping sectoral tariffs.

The meeting will also be the first between Carney and Trump since the U.S. president abruptly ended trade talks between the neighbors in October.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade, known as USMCA, has shielded Canada and Mexico from broad-based tariffs, but the agreement enters its mandatory review period next year.

On Wednesday, Trump mused about the USMCA expiring next year even off-handedly suggesting he might let it die.

With reports from The Washington Post, Infobae, Reforma, El Financiero, North Shore News and The Associated Press