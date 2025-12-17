Sheinbaum offers Mexico as mediator between US and Venezuela to avoid regional conflict

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday reiterated Mexico’s opposition to foreign interventions and interference as the United States ramps up its aggressive posture against Venezuela.

Speaking at her morning press conference, Sheinbaum also called on the United Nations to assume its “role” and prevent bloodshed in Venezuela.

Her remarks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that he was ordering “a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela,” a move the Venezuelan government called a “grotesque threat.”

Trump also wrote that “the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a foreign terrorist organization” by the U.S. government, and declared that “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America.”

The U.S. military has already conducted attacks against alleged drug boats from Venezuela, and Trump said in late November that strikes on land in the South American nation would start “very soon.”

Sheinbaum addressed the situation involving the United States and Venezuela at the very start of her Wednesday morning press conference.

“Due to the situation regarding the declaration yesterday of President Trump, and the situation in Venezuela, we reiterate Mexico’s position, in accordance with the constitution, of non-intervention, opposition to foreign interference, self-determination of peoples and peaceful solution of conflicts,” she said.

“… Beyond the opinions about the regime in Venezuela, about the presidency of [Nicolás] Maduro, beyond that, Mexico’s position must always be no to intervention, no to foreign interference,” Sheinbaum said.

She subsequently called on the United Nations to “take on its role … in order to avoid any bloodshed and to always seek the peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Sheinbaum asserted that the UN “hasn’t been seen” amid the conflict between the United States and Venezuela.

Later in her press conference, Sheinbaum said that Mexico could serve as a “negotiation point” or “meeting” point for talks between the United States and Venezuela, if the two parties were interested in engaging in dialogue.

Alternatively, other “mediators” could be sought with the aim of “avoiding any conflict in the region,” she said.

Currently, Trump appears intent on pursuing an aggressive course of action against Venezuela, an oil-rich country led by a president that the United States accuses of being a “narco-terrorist.”

He said on Tuesday that the U.S. armada surrounding Venezuela “will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us.”

“The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using oil from these stolen oil fields to finance themselves, drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Reuters reported that Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that “imperialism and the fascist right want to colonize Venezuela to take over its wealth of oil, gas, gold, among other minerals.”

“We have sworn absolutely to defend our homeland and in Venezuela peace will triumph,” added the Venezuelan president in remarks made before Trump published his social media post announcing the blockade on “sanctioned” oil tankers.

