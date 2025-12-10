Sheinbaum: Trump administration so far deporting fewer people than Biden

President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged Wednesday that during her term in office, the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden deported people to Mexico at a faster pace than the administration of current President Donald Trump.

Speaking at her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said that 152,592 people have been deported to Mexico from the United States since Jan. 20, the day Trump began his second term.

🇺🇸🇲🇽 “Había más deportaciones”, asegura la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum sobre el retorno de connacionales durante el gobierno de Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/5ZCMggLSmC — Animal Político (@Pajaropolitico) December 10, 2025

She said that number was made up of 140,706 Mexicans and 11,886 foreigners.

Sheinbaum said that since Oct. 1, 2024, the date she took office, 217,109 people have been deported to Mexico from the United States.

She said that figure was made up of 200,540 Mexicans and 16,569 foreigners.

Sheinbaum said there were “a lot of deportations” during the first months of her term, when Biden was still in office.

“There were even more deportations then than there are now,” she said.

Deportations to Mexico: Biden vs Trump

According to the data Sheinbaum presented, 64,517 people were deported to Mexico from the U.S. between Oct. 1, 2024 and Jan. 19, Biden’s final day in office.

An average of 581 people were deported to Mexico from the United States per day in the 111-day period.

Since Trump took office on Jan. 20, an average of 472 people per day have been deported to Mexico from the United States.

Thus, the pace of deportations to Mexico from the U.S. during the final 111 days of Biden’s presidency was 23% quicker than it was during the first 323 days of Trump’s second term.

DHS: More than half a million people deported from US this year

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Oct. 27 that “527,000 illegal aliens” had been deported from the U.S. this year “under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.”

That figure refers to deportations to all countries around the world.

The number is significantly higher than the 271,000 people who were deported from the U.S. during fiscal year 2024 — Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024 — which was the highest tally since 2014, surpassing Trump’s peak during his first term.

The accuracy of the Trump administration’s 2025 deportations figure has been questioned, including by Dara Lind of the American Immigration Council and NPR reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.

However, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin maintained in late October that the Trump administration was “on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office.”

“More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. [in 2025], including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security said that “day-in and day-out, DHS law enforcement is removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug dealers, and more.”

“70% of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S.,” it added.

That percentage has also been challenged.

The administration of Donald Trump, who, before he began his second term, pledged to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history,” is said to be targeting 1 million deportations per year.

However, it will fall well short of that goal this year, according to its own numbers.

