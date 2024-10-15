Sheinbaum unveils official presidential portrait

Almost two weeks after she was sworn in as Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum shared an “official photograph” of herself in the National Palace.

The new president posted the portrait to social media on Sunday. “Official photograph in the presidential office of the National Palace,” Sheinbaum captioned the photo.

El equipo me convenció de tomar la foto oficial. Así fue el detrás de cámaras. pic.twitter.com/HT9Ou0dIy4 — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) October 11, 2024

On Friday, the 62-year-old former Mexico City mayor said on X that her team had “convinced” her to pose for “the official photo.”

She also posted a 35-second “behind the cameras” video to the social media platform.

The official photo released on Sunday shows the president standing in her office wearing a white dress and the presidential sash, an adornment that is particularly common among Latin American leaders.

Sheinbaum’s decision to stand for the portrait sets her apart from previous Mexican presidents who posed while seated in the presidential chair. In the first presidenta‘s photo, that chair appears behind her.

Sheinbaum’s decision to pose for and release an official photo shortly after taking office also sets her apart from her political mentor, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who didn’t initially sit — or stand — for an official snap.

However, AMLO happily unveiled an oil portrait in his likeness shortly before his presidency ended. The portrait was painted by Yucatán artist Jorge Ermilo Espinosa.

With reports from El País and El Financiero