Shootout in Minatitlán after police arrest massacre suspect

A man identified by the authorities as one of two perpetrators of the Minatitlán massacre in which 13 people were killed was arrested yesterday in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, leading to a fatal shootout a few hours later.

Adrián N. “El Pelón,” 25, is a suspected member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and a resident of Cosoleacaque, a municipality located near the scene of the April 19 killings.

Aauthorities suspect that Adrián N. was accompanied by Tomás N. “El Lagarto,” the cartel’s presumed plaza leader in Minatitlán.

Federal government sources said the former was an employee of the state oil company Pemex and worked at the Pajaritos industrial complex.

Federal agents apprehended him as he was leaving the Pajaritos plant after finishing a shift.

Hours after the arrest, police clashed with armed civilians on the streets of Minatitlán.

At least two officers were killed in the shootout, and three people were wounded, including two police.

