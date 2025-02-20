Mexican authorities capture two top Sinaloa Cartel operatives in Culiacán

Just hours after the United States added the Sinaloa Cartel to its list of foreign terrorist organizations, Mexican authorities arrested two key leaders of the crime gang that has been fighting a bloody factional war since September.

José Ángel Canobbio, aka “El Güerito,” and Kevin Alonso Gil Acosta, known as “El 200,” were arrested in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacán after extensive operations carried out by federal authorities.

Both men have been described as high-ranking members of the cartel and key associates of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, the leader of the “Los Chapitos” faction.

Gil Acosta was described by federal authorities as one of the top security chiefs for Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, the alleged leader of the Chapitos and son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. His apprehension was announced by the Mexican government on Thursday.

His responsibilities reportedly included the execution of security measures within the faction, as well as high-profile tasks directed by Guzmán himself. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said in a social media post that “El 200” also coordinated the purchase of weapons and ammunition for “Los Chapitos.”

“He is linked to homicides, extortions and attacks on the authorities, as well as generating violence in the state,” García Harfuch added.

En un operativo conjunto el Ejército Mexicano, Guardia Nacional, Fuerza Aérea @SEDENAmx , fue detenido en Culiacán, Sinaloa Kevin Alonso “N” (a) “200”.

El “200” era responsable de la seguridad del líder de esta organización criminal y coordinaba la compra de armas y municiones… pic.twitter.com/xv6JEGIltK — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) February 20, 2025

Canobbio has been identified as the cartel’s financial operator with close connections to significant drug trafficking operations. Allegations link Canobbio to several violent incidents — including assaults on military installations — and tie him to other organized crime activities across the region.

In a separate social media post, García Harfuch said Canobbio “was in charge of planning routes for the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine internationally” and that there is an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking and distribution in the United States.

His arrest was announced by the Mexican government on Wednesday.

Both suspects were found with military-grade weapons and tactical gear at the time of their arrest, according to government press releases.

Internecine warfare passes five-month mark

Infighting within the Sinaloa Cartel broke out on Sept. 9 after rival drug lords Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Iván’s half-brother Joaquín Guzmán López were apprehended in the United States after flying there in a small plane on July 25.

The Associated Press described the violence, and the tactics, as unprecedented, even for residents of Culiacán who have “long been accustomed to a day or two of violence once in a while.”

The apprehension of these alleged cartel leaders demonstrates the intensified law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking being conducted since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office on Oct. 1.

The new strategy appears to be targeting the command structure of the “Los Chapitos” faction of the cartel. The dual apprehension was effected using tactics involving both ground troops and aerial support. Authorities utilized helicopters and armored vehicles, while targeting areas known for gang activity.

In anticipation of a cartel response and due to the running gun battles that took place the past few days, local authorities announced that public schools and universities in the Culiacán area would be holding virtual classes for the time being.

Eight civilians were wounded by stray bullets in the past few days, according to the newspaper El Universal.

These latest arrests come shortly after two other principal figures in the Sinaloa Cartel were arrested.

Humberto Rivera, a leader of cartel operations in the Cd. Juárez area, was arrested last week in the northern state of Chihuahua. The 51-year-old Rivera — a priority target of the FBI — was flown on Sunday to Mexico City where he now awaits extradition proceedings, according to the El Paso Times newspaper.

On Monday, officials in the Dominican Republic, with support from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals, arrested Efraín Sánchez Cabanillas, alias “Bala.” Sánchez is wanted in the U.S. for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

The Sinaloa Cartel also suffered further disruptions last week. García Harfuch reported on Feb. 14 that naval intelligence activities helped federal authorities locate and neutralize several clandestine labs used to manufacture synthetic drugs in Sinaloa.

With reports from El Universal, Milenio, El País, Latin Times, BBC and El Paso Times