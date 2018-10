News

Water leak blamed for the sinkhole that captured a propane truck

A propane truck was swallowed up by a sinkhole yesterday in Zapopan, Jalisco.

The truck was left in a near-vertical position after the 1.5-meter-deep hole opened up in the Conjunto Patria neighborhood.

A delicate maneuver to extract the vehicle followed, which required removing half its gas content.

Civil Protection officials explained that the sinkhole was caused by a leak in a water pipe below the street.

Fifty residents of homes within a 250-meter radius were evacuated.

Source: Milenio (sp)