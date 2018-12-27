Snow closes highway between Sonora, Chihuahua

Heavy snowfall closed the highway between Janos, Chihuahua, and Agua Prieta, Sonora, for more than three hours yesterday.

Sonora Civil Protection services (UEPC) said that Federal Police and Agua Prieta municipal police closed federal Highway 2 at Puerto San Luis at 5:30pm.

The highway reopened to traffic at 8:40pm, the UEPC said in a Twitter post, and urged motorists to drive with caution due to the slippery conditions and limited visibility.

The fourth winter storm of the season delivered snow and sleet to several parts of Sonora and Chihuahua yesterday, including the cities of Cananea and Nuevo Casas Grandes.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) said there is a possibility of more snow today in mountainous areas of the two states.

Temperatures below -5 C are forecast for mountainous areas of both as well as Baja California and Durango.

Below freezing temperatures are also forecast today for several other states in northern, western and central Mexico.

With a new cold front arriving on Friday, Civil Protection services have issued warnings for 46 Sonora municipalities due to the likelihood of already low temperatures dropping further.

Source: El Universal (sp)