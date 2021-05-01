Soccer fans in the municipality of Malinalco in the state of México prevented a medical helicopter from landing in a soccer field on Wednesday, delaying the transport of a newborn baby to hospital.

The helicopter, which had been sent to pick up a baby having trouble breathing, interrupted a soccer game as it sought to land in a field and kicked up a huge cloud of dust. Angry fans threw bottles, sticks and rocks at the Grupo Relámpago aircraft, forcing the pilot to leave.

As a result, the infant was not taken to the hospital until the next day, according to a social media announcement by Grupo Relámpago. The baby’s condition was not made public.

A botellazos y pedradas impiden aterrizaje de helicóptero de emergencias en #Malinalco; buscaban trasladar a un bebé al Hospital de Valle de Bravohttps://t.co/pYoH63OZPq pic.twitter.com/bRV61Y1x4b — Milenio Edomex (@milenio_edomex) April 29, 2021

The state Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation.

Source: NTV (sp)