Angered by dust cloud, soccer fans prevent helicopter ambulance from landing

The aircraft had been dispatched to transport an infant with breathing difficulties

Published on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Soccer fans in the municipality of Malinalco in the state of México prevented a medical helicopter from landing in a soccer field on Wednesday, delaying the transport of a newborn baby to hospital.

The helicopter, which had been sent to pick up a baby having trouble breathing, interrupted a soccer game as it sought to land in a field and kicked up a huge cloud of dust. Angry fans threw bottles, sticks and rocks at the Grupo Relámpago aircraft, forcing the pilot to leave.

As a result, the infant was not taken to the hospital until the next day, according to a social media announcement by Grupo Relámpago. The baby’s condition was not made public.

The state Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation.

Source: NTV (sp)

