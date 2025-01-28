In case you missed it: Authorities find stolen vehicle exhibited in Mexico City museum

Where would you look for a stolen vehicle? Probably not in an exhibition! In a surreal episode of Mexico City life, authorities found a stolen car displayed as part of the Automobile Museum in Coyoacán.

In a video shared by local authorities, various police officers and members of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) are seen arriving at the museum on Jan. 20 and taking pictures of the car, a black Jaguar. Later, a tow truck is seen taking the black vehicle, valued at nearly 2 million pesos, away from the scene.

#BoletínSSC | #CATEO | Policías de la #SSC, en coordinación con personal de @FiscaliaCDMX y #OCRA, cumplimentaron una orden de cateo en un museo y aseguraron un vehículo de alta gama con reporte de #Robo activo, en la colonia San Pablo Tepetlapa, de @Alcaldia_Coy. En la… pic.twitter.com/VBslkVbIGy — SSC CDMX (@SSC_CDMX) January 21, 2025

Reportedly, SSC officials arrived at the museum, located in the Plaza Punta Museo shopping mall in San Pablo Tepetlapa, following a report for the concealment of stolen goods.

The vehicle, which was found on the second floor of the building, has been handed over to a local prosecutor’s office to continue with the investigation.

But according to the legal representative of the Automobile Museum, Jorge Contreras, the museum was not involved in this bizarre incident. Contreras told news outlet Imagen Noticias that the part of the building where the car was found is space that belongs not to the museum but to its neighbor, a car dealership called Futurautos.

“There’s a lease contract between the Promotora Mobiliaria S.A. de C.V. (Futurautos), in which the museum leases Futurautos a perfectly demarcated area in the building,” Contreras said. “The Automobile Museum has no commercial ties with Futurautos,” he stressed.

To complicate matters more, news outlet Infobae Mexico found a potential contradiction in the SSC’s claims.

According to Infobae, when it sought additional details regarding the vehicle’s license plate number, official records showed that the vehicle had no reports of being stolen, which would apparently contradict the claims made by the SSC. Infobae tried to obtain more details about the vehicle from sources close to the capital’s prosecutor’s office, but there was no immediate response.

Unfortunately, this story leaves behind more questions than answers. How did the stolen car get to a Mexico City museum? Who submitted the complaint to the SSC letting them know of the car? What if there are more stolen vehicles there?

It may be a long time before we get answers to these questions — if we ever do.

With reports from Imagen Noticias, Excélsior and Infobae