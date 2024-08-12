Storms cause severe flooding in CDMX

Residents of Mexico City were hammered by heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, causing localized flooding in several areas south of the city.

At least three boroughs — Coyoacán, Tlalpan and Álvaro Obregón — were on red alert (50 to 70 mm of water), while an orange alert (30 to 49 mm) was issued for Cuajimalpa, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras and Xochimilco.

💧🚨 Se aproximan equipos de emergencia para atender inundación en Hermenegildo Galeana y Calz. de Tlalpan, colonia Tlalpan Centro, @TlalpanAl ↔ 150 metros de espejo de agua con 40 centímetros de tirante. ⚒️#OperativoLluvias2024 @SacmexCDMX @SGIRPC_CDMX #TrabajandoJuntos… pic.twitter.com/cOSzsqHh5u — C5 CDMX (@C5_CDMX) August 11, 2024

Images shared on social media showed flooded streets and cars floating during Sunday’s storms. In some areas, the water level exceeded one meter in height.

Local authorities also reported fallen trees on main roads and buildings, including along Avenida Revolución in Benito Juárez and several streets of the San Francisco neighborhood in Coyoacán. The Universidad Panamericana (UP) in the Insurgentes Mixcoac neighborhood reported a downed tree on campus measuring nine meters in length and 30 centimeters in diameter.

Authorities also reported flooded houses in some areas.

Following the deluge, some vehicles were stranded due to mechanical breakdowns, while others got stuck around potholes and manholes, causing traffic chaos in the southern part of the city.

The city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Ministry (SGIRPC) reported that emergency teams were working to clear the damaged streets of water and fallen trees.

Local authorities have called on the population to remain alert for “water currents on streets and avenues,” as well as fallen branches, trees and tarps.

More rain in the forecast for Mexico City and other states

Mexico City’s residents will see more rain tonight, according to the National Meteorological System (SMN). During the day, temperatures will remain warm with cloudy skies.

The Mexican monsoon will cause strong gusts of wind and heavy rains accompanied by lightning and potential hailstorms in several states across the country. Here is the rain forecast by region for Monday, Aug. 12.

Very heavy rains (75 to 150 mm): Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz.

Light rains (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

Showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Most of the country can expect persistent and scattered rainfall throughout the rest of the week.

With reports from TV Azteca, Aristegui Noticias, Meteored, Reforma, and MVS Noticias