Monday, August 12, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Storms cause severe flooding in CDMX

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Seven boroughs of Mexico City got at least 30 mm of rain on Sunday, leading to severe flooding on several roadways.
Seven boroughs of Mexico City got at least 30 mm of rain on Sunday, leading to severe flooding on several roadways. (Tajo Oveda/X)

Residents of Mexico City were hammered by heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, causing localized flooding in several areas south of the city. 

At least three boroughs — Coyoacán, Tlalpan and Álvaro Obregón — were on red alert (50 to 70 mm of water), while an orange alert (30 to 49 mm) was issued for Cuajimalpa, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras and Xochimilco. 

Images shared on social media showed flooded streets and cars floating during Sunday’s storms. In some areas, the water level exceeded one meter in height. 

Local authorities also reported fallen trees on main roads and buildings, including along Avenida Revolución in Benito Juárez and several streets of the San Francisco neighborhood in Coyoacán. The Universidad Panamericana (UP) in the Insurgentes Mixcoac neighborhood reported a downed tree on campus measuring nine meters in length and 30 centimeters in diameter. 

Authorities also reported flooded houses in some areas.  

Following the deluge, some vehicles were stranded due to mechanical breakdowns, while others got stuck around potholes and manholes, causing traffic chaos in the southern part of the city. 

The city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Ministry (SGIRPC) reported that emergency teams were working to clear the damaged streets of water and fallen trees.

Local authorities have called on the population to remain alert for “water currents on streets and avenues,” as well as fallen branches, trees and tarps.

Light rail service in Mexico City was suspended on Sunday due to flooding
Light rail service in Mexico City was suspended on Sunday between Huipulco and Xochimilco due to flooding along the tracks. (STECDMX)

More rain in the forecast for Mexico City and other states

Mexico City’s residents will see more rain tonight, according to the National Meteorological System (SMN). During the day, temperatures will remain warm with cloudy skies. 

The Mexican monsoon will cause strong gusts of wind and heavy rains accompanied by lightning and potential hailstorms in several states across the country. Here is the rain forecast by region for Monday, Aug. 12.

Very heavy rains (75 to 150 mm): Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Heavy rains (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Veracruz. 

Light rains (25 to 50 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

Showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Most of the country can expect persistent and scattered rainfall throughout the rest of the week. 

With reports from TV Azteca, Aristegui Noticias, Meteored, Reforma, and MVS Noticias

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The Mexico-Puebla highway, without a car (or blockade) in sight.

Mexico City-Puebla highway blockade ends after 5 days

MND Staff - 0
Protesters met with federal authorities on Monday to discuss solutions to the long-running dispute.
Harvested limes in a truck in a field, in Michocán where lime producers are currently on strike.

Lime producers in Michoacán go on strike to protest insecurity

MND Staff - 0
Farmers are considering joining the lime packers' strike, as rampant extortion continues harm their operations' profitability.
The National Consumer Price Index rose for a fifth consecutive month in July, with annual headline inflation hitting 5.57%.

Consumer confidence declines in July

MND Staff - 0
Despite the month-over-month decrease, the consumer confidence index (ICC) remains higher than it was one year ago.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC