Thursday, September 19, 2024
HomeNews
News

Tropical wave bringing heavy rains across Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Resident of Mexico City walking with an umbrella near a highway in heavy rains and fog.
A pedestrian walks through heavy rains in Mexico City earlier this month. (Moisés Pablo Nava/Cuartoscuro)

Western and southern Mexico are on alert for intense storms on Thursday, and steady rainfall is expected throughout the weekend, according to weather service Meteored. 

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) is forecasting intense rains for Chiapas, and very strong, heavy rains are expected in 11 other states across Mexico as well.

Weather graphic headed with word "rains" in Spanish for Sept. 19, 2024, listing Mexican states that are forecast for intense, very strong, or strong rains, and a list of state that could rain squalls.
Intense rains of up to 150 mm are forecast to descend upon Chiapas starting Thursday, and 11 other states across Mexico could see 50-75 mm of heavy rain. (Conagua/X)

Thursday’s predicted storms are being driven by Tropical Wave No. 23, which is approaching Mexico’s Pacific coast. 

That system is expected to arrive over Michoacán and Colima on Friday just as Tropical Wave No. 24 moves across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec from the Yucatán Peninsula—where it is expected to interact with the Maya Trough (an elongated low-pressure system that frequently occurs over the Peninsula).

Another trough extending from the northern mesa to central Mexico, in combination with humid air from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, is likely to produce electrical storms, high winds and occasional hail storms across the northern half of the country.

Chiapas is expected to receive torrential rains (75-150 mm) on Thursday, while Campeche, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán should see 50-75 mm of precipitation. The SMN says this system, driven by Tropical Wave No. 23, will likely feature electrical storms.

Meteored reported that the possible development of a Central American Gyre (CAG), a sprawling low-pressure system over Central America, could make this weekend — and coming weeks — particularly tempestuous for Mexico.

The CAG is a large-scale weather pattern that often leads to the development of tropical storms and hurricanes. It typically forms in late spring or early fall and can have far-reaching impacts, especially in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, particularly if water temperatures and upper-level winds are conducive for the development of tropical disturbances.

NASA satellite image of tropical cyclone that in 2018 that eventually became Hurricane Michael
The seasonal weather phenomenon the Central American Gyre can span hundreds of miles, bringing heavy rains as far as Mexico. It can occasionally spin off tropical cyclones like this one from 2018, which became the devestating Hurricane Michael. (NASA/Wikimedia Commons)

Meteored is reporting that just such conditions exist now as tropical humidity and high temperatures come up against cold fronts sweeping down from the north. Add in the CAG and a tropical cyclone or two and intense storms could be in the offing.

The SMN also issued an alert about two low-pressure areas that could generate tropical cyclones over the Atlantic in the coming days, while a potential low-pressure system has been identified in the western Caribbean Sea. 

The two systems over the Atlantic have less than a 30% chance of developing into tropical cyclones, but the system in the Caribbean has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next seven days as it approaches the Yucatán Peninsula.

Another low-pressure area appears to be forming in the Pacific south of the Baja California Peninsula. On Thursday morning, the SMN reported that the system has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next seven days.

With reports from Meteored and Fox News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
White megaphone-style loudspeakers mounted high on a metal pole in Mexico City, set up to alert citizens during earthquakes

Everything you need to know about the national earthquake drill

MND Staff - 5
On Thursday morning, a national earthquake and natural disaster drill will be held across Mexico.
Mexico's President Lopez Obrador standing at the presidential press conference podium with his fist raised

Mexico saw 10 ‘important changes’ during AMLO’s term: security chief

MND Staff - 4
Rosa Icela Rodríguez told reporters Tuesday at President López Obrador's press conference that his term has brought Mexico lower crime and poverty and more trust in government.
A 26-kilometer bypass road is in the works to improve traffic flow in and around Tulum.

Tulum mayor announces bypass project to ease tourist traffic

MND Staff - 0
The road project seeks to relieve the airport traffic that has begun to torment Tulum's residents.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC