The CGTN video offers a clear demonstration of gestures used in Mexico.

Story on Mexican hand gestures leads to video guide

Network produces video to demonstrate and explain what they mean

Published on Thursday, March 18, 2021

An article on hand gestures written by Mexico News Daily writer Leigh Thelmadatter and published last month was picked up by the China Global Television Network (CGTN) where correspondent Alasdair Baverstock took it to a new dimension.

The beginner’s guide to Mexican Hand Gestures is a 2 1/2-minute video that clearly demonstrates the many gesticulations that are part of the Mexican culture.

“You don’t really learn these gestures; you’re born with them,” says narrator and demonstrator Blanca Vargas. “Your parents use them; your friends use them, and you just understand what they mean.”

