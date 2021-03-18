Story on Mexican hand gestures leads to video guide

An article on hand gestures written by Mexico News Daily writer Leigh Thelmadatter and published last month was picked up by the China Global Television Network (CGTN) where correspondent Alasdair Baverstock took it to a new dimension.

The beginner’s guide to Mexican Hand Gestures is a 2 1/2-minute video that clearly demonstrates the many gesticulations that are part of the Mexican culture.

“You don’t really learn these gestures; you’re born with them,” says narrator and demonstrator Blanca Vargas. “Your parents use them; your friends use them, and you just understand what they mean.”

Mexico News Daily