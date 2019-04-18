Striking workers take over Tlalpan toll plaza, snarling Easter traffic

Striking workers from the Autonomous Metropolitan University took over the Tlalpan toll plaza early this morning, adding to the chaos on the Mexico City-Cuernavaca highway as thousands escaped the capital for the Easter vacation.

The workers asked motorists for a “voluntary” 50-peso donation to their cause, provoking wait times of more than an hour at the toll booths.

Yesterday, protesters took over toll booths on the Mexico City-Puebla and Mexico City-Querétaro highways.

The university staff ended their occupation at Tlalpan six hours after they began, but they were followed by a group of motorcyclists who said they were seeking funds victims of accidents and protesting new Mexico City legislation on helmets and other protective gear.

Both groups occupied the same toll plaza last week.

