Sunday’s elections will mean a ban on alcohol sales in many locations

Many states will be alcohol-free on both Saturday and Sunday, a longstanding practice used to maintain order during elections.

With election day coming up on Sunday, here’s a rundown of where alcohol sales will be banned and when, according to various sources gathered by Mexico News Daily.

Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Morelos, Nuevo León, Mexico City, México state, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Zacatecas: the sale of alcohol will be banned both Saturday and Sunday. (In Mexico City and México state, restaurants will still be permitted to serve alcohol as long as it is accompanied by food).

Aguascalientes: sales will be banned on Sunday.

Baja California: municipalities will decide whether to enact alcohol bans.

Baja California Sur: municipalities will decide whether to enact alcohol bans.

Chihuahua: no alcohol sales all day Sunday and up to 9 a.m. on Monday.

Colima: a ban will begin Friday at 12 a.m. and end Sunday at 12 p.m. in the municipalities of Colima and Villa de Álvarez.

Guanajuato: a state-imposed alcohol ban will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and extend all day Sunday.

Jalisco: each municipality will decide whether alcohol sales will be permitted.

Michoacán: as of Friday afternoon three municipalities had confirmed bans on sales. They are Morelia, Zitácuaro and Maravatío.

Nayarit: state law mandates that no alcohol is sold the day before or the day of the elections.

Querétaro: the state has not enacted a ban but municipalities have the authority to do so.

Quintana Roo: state law decrees that alcohol sales will be banned the day of the election and 24 hours leading up to it, with an exception for tourist areas.

Sinaloa: the alcohol restrictions will start at 2 a.m. Sunday and continue until 9 a.m. Monday. Restaurants are exempt from the ban, and may serve alcohol with food.

Sonora: the sale of alcohol will be prohibited all day Sunday. Restaurants will be exempt, and may serve alcohol if it is accompanied by food.

Tabasco: the state has banned the sale of alcohol starting Friday and ending midnight Sunday.

Tlaxcala: alcohol sales will be prohibited between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday.

Yucatán: state law mandates that no alcohol is sold the day before or the day of the elections.

