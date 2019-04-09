Sinaloa announces Sunwing to offer new Mazatlán-Canada flights

A new agreement between a Canadian airline and the government of Sinaloa will mean additional escape options for Canadians wishing to flee the frigid north for sunny beaches.

On the second day of the 2019 Tianguis Turístico tourism fair in Acapulco, the Canadian company Sunwing Airlines announced a deal with Sinaloa Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel to increase flights to Mazatlán from the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the city of Regina.

Sunwing product development vice-president Eric Rodríguez thanked Governor Ordaz and the company’s hotel partners for their dedication, saying the new deal would not have been possible without their support.

“Mazatlán is the only destination in Mexico where Sunwing is considering an increase in flights. This is a big bet, which reflects a commitment from the state, the governor and hotel owners, and it speaks of quality and a high level of satisfaction; [Mazatlán] is a very complete destination with both culture and beach.”

Afterwards, the governor met with national airline Viva Aerobus corporate communications director Walfred Castro, who confirmed the June 8 opening of a new route from Mazatlán to Tijuana. Another from Los Mochis to Monterrey, Nuevo León, opened last week.

Representatives from Mazatlán held a carnival for guests at the tourism fair, complete with a gastronomic exposition and artisanal products from all over the state.

Ordaz said he was pleased to be able to “show all of our wealth, all the beautiful sites and above all, what we’re capable of doing and the great talent of Sinaloans, together with our great friend and ally Miguel Torruco, secretary of tourism.”

The tourism chief said the state was on the right track and predicted more innovations were on the way as a result of the interstate highway, opened six years ago, that connects Mazatlán with the neighboring state of Durango.

“There will be regional development, which is what tourists are demanding these days,” Torruco said.

Source: El Universal (sp)