Suspected Jalisco cartel plaza boss captured in Lagos de Morena

The suspected plaza leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Jalisco’s Los Altos region was arrested on Monday by police with the state Attorney General’s Office.

The arrest of Alexis N., known as “El Chofo,” followed a formal complaint filed in December after he and two accomplices attempted to steal a vehicle from a holding facility in Lagos de Moreno.

The attempted armed robbery was foiled by the owner and authorities, but the perpetrators escaped arrest.

No force was needed to apprehend the 20-year-old suspect, who is now in the custody of the state justice system.

He has been linked to various homicides in Lagos de Moreno and fuel theft.

Source: Milenio (sp)