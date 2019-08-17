Suspected jihadist supporter arrested in Chiapas migrants’ center

Federal officials have arrested a United States citizen and suspected jihadist at a migrants’ center in Huehuetan, Chiapas, near the Guatemala border.

The suspect, identified only as Mohammed “A,” is being investigated in the U.S. for supporting jihadist groups and was sought by Interpol.

“An [Interpol] blue notice was requested because the FBI has information that the foreigner has probably published statements of support for violent jihad and radical Islam on digital platforms,” the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said in a press release.

The National Immigration Institute, as well as the FGR, participated in Friday’s operation to arrest the man.

The FGR said he was to be deported to the U.S. later on Friday.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reuters (en)