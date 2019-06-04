Suspected Santa Rosa gang leader arrested in Guanajuato

A man believed to be a leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in Guanajuato was apprehended last week for a second time, state officials said.

Juan Elías “El Metra,” 26, was arrested after a car chase in Celaya in which his vehicle struck a house. He tried to evade capture on foot, but was soon arrested.

Authorities believe “El Metra” is among the senior leaders of the cartel, operating mainly in the municipalities of Celaya, Apaseo and Villagrán and was considered a priority target in dismantling the Santa Rosa de Lima organization.

He faces four charges of homicide, including that of a minor, while the state Attorney General’s Office is investigating his involvement in several homicides and other crimes.

“El Metra” was arrested last year but was admitted to Celaya General Hospital after complaining of feeling ill. Armed civilians forced their way into the hospital and set him free.

Source: Milenio (sp)