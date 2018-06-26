Foosball tournament breaks Guinness record in Mexico City

News

The winner will travel to Moscow in July for the World Cup final, all expenses paid

A foosball tournament in which 1,083 people played has given Mexico another Guinness World Record and the winner a trip to Russia to see the World Cup final, all expenses paid.

The tourney was organized by the government of Mexico City and the tabletop soccer game distributor Minigols México, and more than 2,000 people paid the 500-peso (US $25) subscription fee.

Come Sunday morning, 1,083 participants aged six to 70 turned up at the Mexico City zócalo to compete in the event.

Cheered on by family and friends, Juan Presa Paulino, 55, of Toluca, México state, was the victor after defeating 15 rivals.

“We didn’t really think we were going to make it to the finals, much less win,” Presa told the newspaper El Universal. His idea was to have a fun family outing and enjoy downtown Mexico City on a Sunday.

Presa said friends had told him he was good at foosball. “I always win in the barrio, but one would never imagine winning such a prize at this little game we’ve been playing since we were children. I truly can’t believe it.”

The prize includes round-trip plane tickets, two nights’ accommodation and the tickets for the big game in Moscow on July 15.

The Guinness record was awarded for the most people playing foosball simultaneously.

Source: El Universal (sp), Euronews (en)