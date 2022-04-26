Taking selfie of approaching train sends woman to hospital

A woman was severely injured in Querétaro after being hit by a freight train while trying to take a selfie on Thursday.

The woman was struck in the head by the train at around 9 a.m. at the Bernal station near Tequisquiapan, 65 kilometers east of Querétaro city, and was taken to hospital. The state of her health has not been reported, but her injuries appear to have been life-threatening.

The woman is around 50 years old, from Tequisquiapan and known in the area as a keen runner and sportswoman.

According to witnesses, on hearing the train approach, the woman went close to the tracks to pose and take a photo without weighing the risk. The train whistled to warn her to move away, but she stayed close to the tracks.

After the collision, she fell to the ground and was bleeding severely.

Upon seeing the injured woman, the driver stopped the train. Station staff attended to her until municipal police and paramedics arrived and took her to the hospital in San Juan del Río.

