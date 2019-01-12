Tamal race encourages post-Christmas weight loss

Looking to shed weight gained over the Christmas holidays? There’s an event designed with that in mind next week in Tultepec, México state.

And participants will receive two free tamales — presumably low-fat.

The municipality better known for its fireworks industry (and related explosions) is organizing the first ever Tamal Race to promote physical activity and family harmony.

Scheduled for January 20 at 8:00am, the 10-kilometer race will be open to 200 participants.

There will be no prize for finishing first. Instead, all runners will receive two “recovery tamales.”

The municipal physical culture and sports secretary, Gerardo Ramírez Hernández, told the newspaper El Universal that giving tamales to those looking to lose weight was not a contradiction.

The main goal of the Tamal Race is to promote healthy habits among the families and groups of friends of Tultepec, “and to start the year with the best attitude.”

Ramírez said the only requirements are to be in good spirits and have a good attitude.

Source: El Universal (sp)