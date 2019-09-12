Tarahumara woman completes primary school at 81

An 81-year-old Tarahumara woman from Chihuahua has completed her primary school studies and is ready for more.

Federal education officials congratulated Ernestina Díaz for her accomplishment in a Tweet, noting that she is determined to continue on to secondary school and be able to share her knowledge with the children of the community.

The National Institute for Adult Education (INEA) also recognized Díaz’s achievement:

“Stories like that of Ernestina Díaz are what drive us to continue broadening our services and strengthening our programs in order to reach all Mexicans affected by educational exclusion. Congratulations for this well-deserved recognition!”

The institute’s Indigenous-Bilingual Educational Model for Life and Work provides educational reading and writing materials in 64 indigenous languages.

