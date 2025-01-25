Taste of Mexico: Habanero chilis

With the first bite, you immediately feel a sharp pain on your tongue and throughout your mouth. The capsaicin in the food activates receptors that send pain signals to your brain. In response, your body starts to release adrenaline and endorphins, creating a curious sensation that lies somewhere between pain and pleasure. Eating habaneros is an experience that has to be on your bucket list.

The heat level of a chili is measured using the Scoville Heat Units (SHU) scale, which quantifies the amount of capsaicin present in a pepper. For example, jalapeño chilis range from 2,500 to 8,000 SHU, making them relatively mild. In contrast, habanero chilis have a heat level ranging from 100,000 to 350,000 SHU, which is quite spicy, but still not the hottest chili in the world. That title belongs to Pepper X, which was developed in recent years and registers an astonishing heat level of 2.5 million SHU.

The origins of the habanero chili

Interestingly, although the habanero chili has appellation of origin status in Yucatán, it is not originally from Mexico. This chili actually originated in the Amazon rainforest. As humans spread further across the Americas, this pepper travelled with them. The habanero’s name is itself a clue as to where the Spanish first encountered it: in Spanish, a habanero is a native of Havana, Cuba. The chili likely reached the island with Arawak speaking peoples from South America between 250 and 1000 A.D.

If anyone claims that the habanero chili is featured in Maya creation myths, don’t believe them. There are no written accounts, oral stories or even a specific Maya word for the habanero. It is likely that this chili was introduced to Mexico during the Spanish conquest. While we know that pre-Columbian cultures consumed a significant amount of chili, there is no evidence to suggest that they ate habaneros.

Why do people love habaneros so much?

If it’s so spicy, why do people eat it? One word: flavor. Chilis are not just about heat; they also provide a unique taste that enhances a dish. The flavor of the habanero is incredibly fresh and citrusy, reminiscent of a naturally spicy orange. Some people compare its taste to fruits like mango or passionfruit.

When used into salsas or stews, habaneros contribute fruity and fresh flavors, along with a hint of floral notes. If you don’t believe me, try this experiment the next time you visit a taco stand or a place that offers various salsas. Take a drop of salsa and place it on the back of your hand, then taste it.

Pay close attention to the differences in flavor. I know the heat may cause discomfort on your tongue, but try to move past that and focus on the flavors instead. For instance, compare a green salsa made with serrano chilis to one made with habaneros. You’ll definitely notice the difference.

How can I use habaneros in my cooking?

There are many ways to incorporate habaneros into your meals, such as by pickling them, adding them to salsas, or including them in aguachiles. These methods enhance flavor without overwhelming the dish with heat. While you can eat them raw, I find that their heat can be overwhelming and unpleasent.

Let me share one of the most spectacular ways to enjoy habaneros: orange habanero jam. If you’re not a fan of oranges, you can substitute this ingredient with pineapple or mango.

Orange habanero jam

Ingredients

4 large oranges (I recommend bitter oranges)

1 lemon.

3 cups sugar

2 habanero chilis (start with one if you’re unsure about the heat)

1 cup water

Instructions



Prepare the ingredients: Wash the oranges and lemon thoroughly. Peel the oranges, slicing the peel into thin strips. Only include the orange part and avoid the white pith to prevent bitterness. Remove the orange pulp, discarding any seeds and membranes. Cut the pulp into small pieces. Use gloves to chop the habaneros. Remove the seeds, and dice them finely. Boil the peel: In a medium pot, boil the orange peel in water for 5 minutes. Drain and repeat this process two more times to reduce bitterness. Cook the mixture: In a large pot, combine orange pulp, boiled peel, lemon juice, sugar, water and chopped habaneros. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly to dissolve the sugar. Thicken the jam: Lower heat and let mixture simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mixture should thicken to a jam-like consistency. To test, place a teaspoon of the mixture on a cold plate. If it doesn’t spread, it’s ready. For a smoother texture, blend the mixture before jarring. Jar the jam: Pour hot jam into sterilized glass jars. Seal tightly and invert jars to create a vacuum seal. Allow to cool to room temperature.

The habanero and you

This jam is ideal for entertaining. You can serve it alongside cheeses and bread for an impressive appetizer, use it as a glaze for meat, or drizzle it over roasted chicken or pork. It’s a versatile recipe with incredible flavor.

If you’re worried about the habanero’s effects on your digestive system, don’t be: chilis actually can benefit your gut health when consumed in moderation. They are rich in antioxidants, have anticancer properties, thermogenic effects, lower cholesterol, provide anti-inflammatory benefits and promote the release of endorphins.

So tell me: will you start adding adrenaline and endorphines to your life by eating more habaneros?

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.