Teachers, supporters attack, vandalize Guerrero Congress

Members of the Guerrero-based CETEG teachers’ union vandalized several areas of the Guerrero state Congress building, destroying equipment, documents and furniture after rejecting lawmakers’ offers of dialogue.

The teachers arrived at the government buildings at about midday yesterday accompanied by teacher trainees from Ayotzinapa teachers’ college and members of the SUSPEG public servants’ union.

After the protesters broke through the metal barriers surrounding the buildings they rejected an offer to establish talks and entered the legislature.

While the group’s leaders accused lawmakers of betrayal for supporting President López Obrador’s new educational reform, the rest of the group, wearing masks and armed with chains, pipes and sticks, proceeded to destroy computers and audio equipment valued at 7 million pesos (US $370,000).

The teachers also broke into the Siervo de la Nación library, destroying computers, windows and doors, and removing documents that they burned in front of the building. Riot police arrived on the scene and attempted to contain the situation but were repelled by the teachers.

Before departing, the teachers threatened to return on May 15 in conjunction with the beginning of a 72-hour strike.

State lawmaker Cesáreo Guzmán decried the attack, saying that Guerrero would not be held hostage by violence. He urged teachers and union members to reestablish peaceful talks with state lawmakers and to also take their complaints and observations before the Secretariat of Education and federal authorities for consideration.

