Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeNews
News

Frost in the forecast for 17 states as temperatures plummet across Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Residual polar air and two new cold fronts are expected to overlap in the following days, keeping temperatures chilly throughout the week.
Residual polar air and two new cold fronts are expected to overlap in the following days, keeping temperatures chilly throughout the week. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

This week’s weather forecast predicts frost and colder-than-usual temperatures in many parts of Mexico. 

These freezing weather conditions are the result of residual polar air and two new cold fronts that are expected to overlap in the following days. These three weather systems could also lead to rainfall and strong winds in coastal areas of Mexico.

The National Meteorological System (SMN) said freezing temperatures are particularly expected in the early hours of the morning and at night in the following states:

Minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius, with frost: Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius, with frost: Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, México state, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, with frost possible: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Mexico City, Morelos and Chiapas.

Due to the cold temperatures, Mexico City activated a yellow alert on Monday morning for 11 city boroughs, while a red alert was activated for five, as temperatures dropped to -2 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) advised residents to stay informed about weather conditions in their areas and take the necessary measures to ensure their safety.

Young woman on a crowded street wearing a white, knitted winter hat with a pom pom and a white scarf and looking downward.
Mexico City activated a red alert in five city boroughs on Monday as temperatures dropped to -2 degrees Celsius in some areas. (Cuartoscuro)

Meanwhile, an inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring rainfall to the following states this week:

Showers (5 a 25 millimeters): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo. 

Isolated rainfall (0.1 a 5 millimeters): Jalisco, Colima, Campeche and Yucatán. 

States in Mexico’s Pacific are forecast to see warm to hot weather conditions this week.

These include southern Sonora and parts of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Baja California Sur. 

How many cold fronts are expected this winter in Mexico? 

Alejandra Margarita Méndez Girón, the general coordinator of the SMN, said the country will see 48 cold fronts and seven winter storms during the 2024-2025 winter season.

Méndez said that one storm is expected in November, another in December, two in January and three in February. She noted that the states that could see the greatest drops in temperature this winter are Chihuahua, Durango, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, México state, Aguascalientes, Coahuila and Hidalgo. 

With reports from Meteored and Milenio

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Bright red poinsettias line the center of Paseo del Reforma in Mexico City, with the Angel of Independence visible in the background

A 39-kilometer sea of poinsettias lines the streets of Mexico City ahead of Christmas

MND Staff - 0
With nearly 150,000 nochebuenas brightening its avenues, Mexico City is ready for the holiday season.
UNAM students protest in Mexico City holding a banner that says "El poder judicial al servicio del pueblo"

Over 18,000 would-be judges have signed up for the 2025 judicial elections

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum said the registration process for the country's first-ever judicial elections was "a complete success."
A vessel of seized cocaine in the shores of Guerrero, Mexico.

Navy finds 3.3 tonnes of cocaine adrift off Guerrero coast

MND Staff - 0
Semar personnel were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted objects floating in the water about 180 nautical miles southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC