Frost in the forecast for 17 states as temperatures plummet across Mexico

This week’s weather forecast predicts frost and colder-than-usual temperatures in many parts of Mexico.

These freezing weather conditions are the result of residual polar air and two new cold fronts that are expected to overlap in the following days. These three weather systems could also lead to rainfall and strong winds in coastal areas of Mexico.

The National Meteorological System (SMN) said freezing temperatures are particularly expected in the early hours of the morning and at night in the following states:

Minimum temperatures of -15 to -10 degrees Celsius, with frost: Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius, with frost: Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, México state, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, with frost possible: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Mexico City, Morelos and Chiapas.

Due to the cold temperatures, Mexico City activated a yellow alert on Monday morning for 11 city boroughs, while a red alert was activated for five, as temperatures dropped to -2 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) advised residents to stay informed about weather conditions in their areas and take the necessary measures to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, an inflow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring rainfall to the following states this week:

Showers (5 a 25 millimeters): Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rainfall (0.1 a 5 millimeters): Jalisco, Colima, Campeche and Yucatán.

States in Mexico’s Pacific are forecast to see warm to hot weather conditions this week.

These include southern Sonora and parts of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Baja California Sur.

How many cold fronts are expected this winter in Mexico?

Alejandra Margarita Méndez Girón, the general coordinator of the SMN, said the country will see 48 cold fronts and seven winter storms during the 2024-2025 winter season.

Méndez said that one storm is expected in November, another in December, two in January and three in February. She noted that the states that could see the greatest drops in temperature this winter are Chihuahua, Durango, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, México state, Aguascalientes, Coahuila and Hidalgo.

With reports from Meteored and Milenio