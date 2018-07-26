Heat wave: weather service predicts temperatures over 45 in 5 states

News

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 45 C in five states today, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), continuing a heat wave that saw the mercury hit 49 yesterday at locations in two states.

Residents of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Hidalgo can expect to swelter through searing heat above 45 while temperatures will reach between 40 and 45 in parts of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chihuahua and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 are predicted in 13 other states.

Yesterday, temperatures of 49 were recorded in both San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and Huejutla, Hidalgo, the SMN said.

Municipalities in Nuevo León, Baja California, Coahuila, Michoacán, Baja California Sur and Nayarit recorded temperatures of 42 to 47.

In Los Mochis, Sinaloa, authorities are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in which she is presumed to have spent several hours.

Early reports indicated that the girl had hidden in the parked car while playing with friends near her home and was later unable to get out. Temperatures in the city reached 37 yesterday.

Seven people have also died in Baja California from heat-related illnesses during a sweltering heat wave.

The SMN is forecasting that Tropical Wave 21 will bring strong storms to Sinaloa, Durango and Nayarit today, with rainfall between 50 and 75 millimeters predicted in parts of the three states.

Storms with rainfall of between 25 and 50 millimeters are also forecast for Chihuahua, Jalisco, Michoacán, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

