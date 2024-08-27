Tuesday, August 27, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

What does the town of Tepeji del Río have in common with Hollywood?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Giant Hollywood-like landmark sign bearing the name Tepeji stands in the hills.
Tepeji's new landmark sign is the Hidalgo municipality's US $278,000 bet on attracting tourists to its historic and recreational offerings. (Francisco Villeda/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s little-known Tepeji municipality in central Mexico is far away from the glitz of Los Angeles, but with its newly built landmark sign, it is close to rivaling (in stature anyway) the iconic symbol of Hollywood.

Atop a hill in the town of Palo Grande, located in the municipality of Tepeji del Río, Hidalgo, officials have built the largest landmark sign in Mexico, according to Mayor Salvador Jiménez Calzadilla. 

Hollywood sign in Los Angeles
While iconic, the Hollywood letters aren’t actually the world’s tallest and are now shorter than the Tepeji sign. (Wikimedia Commons)

At 15 meters tall, the sign’s giant white letters — which read “Tepeji” — are taller than the world-famous “Hollywood” letters by 1.3 meters, say Palo Grande officials.

The letters on the Los Angeles Hollywood sign are each 13.7 meters tall (45 feet), according to a report published in 2021 by the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office.

The Tepeji sign is intended to be the “jewel in the crown” of Jiménez’s tourism strategy. The municipality’s mayor expects the 5.5-million-peso (US $278,000) sign to attract visitors.

The México-Querétaro highway, which connects Mexico City to multiple Mexican states, is one of the most traveled highways in central Mexico. However, Jiménez explained, most of the road’s travelers overlook Tepeji as a tourist attraction. 

Landmark sign for the Liwa municipality in the United Arab Emirates standing on flat desert land.
While Tepeji’s landmark sign’s letters are taller than that of the more famous Hollywood sign, the Guinness World Record for tallest landmark sign goes to a municipality in the United Arab Emirates. (Guinness World Records)

Tepeji’s other tourism offerings

Tepeji’s efforts to attract visitors have gone beyond erecting a flashy sign. Officials are also working with Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to renovate and highlight the colonial town’s part of the Camino Real Tierra Adentro (the Royal Inland Road), a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The trade route — which stretched from Mexico City to Santa Fe, New Mexico, between the mid-16th and 19th centuries — was part of the larger Spanish Intercontinental Royal Route, Spain’s global network of roads and maritime routes. 

Other tourist sites located within the municipality of Tepeji include the Parish of Saint Francis of Assisi, its municipal zócalo (the town square), its craft market and municipal markets, the La Josefina textile museum, the Tepeji Cultural Center’s onsite museum and the 18th-century Santiago Apóstol Church. 

In the future, Jiménez says he envisions building an ecotourism walkway in the area displaying the municipality’s giant letters. 

Despite their massive size, neither Tepeji nor Los Angeles managed the Guinness World Record for the tallest landmark sign. That title currently goes to the oasis of Liwa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 150 kilometers south of Abu Dhabi city, according to the Guinness World Records online site. Liwa’s landmark sign’s letters are each 23.59 meters tall. 

The previous record holder was also located in the UAE: the village of Hatta, located near the Oman border, has a landmark sign with letters measuring 19.28 meters tall.

With reports from La Jornada, Milenio and The National News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The school year in Mexico runs from Aug. 26, 2024 to July 16, 2025.

Mexico in Numbers: Education

MND Staff - 0
It's back to school this week for close to 24 million students nationwide. Here are the stats on education in Mexico.
AmSoc Binational Convention

Next week’s American Society of Mexico summit to cover nearshoring, energy policy and more

MND Staff - 1
Join some of the leading figures in U.S. and Mexican business and politics in Mexico City, as they discuss the future of the two countries' relationship.
Runners compete in the 41st Mexico City marathon

Over 30,000 participate in 41st annual Mexico City marathon

MND Staff - 0
Other than an unfortunate error at the women's finish line, the race went off without a hitch.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC