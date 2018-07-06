The final count: López Obrador won with 30 million-plus votes

News

It was the highest vote count for any president in history

Counting the ballots in Sunday’s presidential election is complete, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said yesterday and confirmed that the Together We Will Make History coalition’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the winner.

The electoral authority said just over 30 million Mexicans voted for López Obrador, representing 53.1% of the total votes cast.

It is the highest vote count of any president in Mexico’s history.

Ricardo Anaya Cortés of the National Action Party (PAN) and candidate of the For Mexico in Front coalition obtained 22.2%, or 12.6 million votes.

José Antonio Meade Kuribreña, candidate of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its Everyone for Mexico coalition, won fewer than 10 million votes, obtaining just over 16%.

The first independent candidate in a presidential race, Jaime “El Bronco” Rodríguez Calderón, obtained just over 5%, a total of 2.3 million votes.

The results will be formalized at an official ceremony of the executive secretariat of the INE following which it will then notify the federal electoral court. It will conduct a final count to conclude the process.

For the next four days political parties will be able to file complaints and challenge the results. Electoral authorities will have until September 6 to resolve any outstanding issues.

The official count of ballots in the election for the federal Chamber of Deputies will continue until tomorrow, to be followed by the official tally of the vote for senators.

Source: Milenio (sp)