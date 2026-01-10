Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 10th
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexico’s formal jobs market struggled in 2025, but gig work saved the day
The job creation figures for 2025 would have been even more disappointing save for a pilot program that allowed delivery and app drivers to be registered within the IMSS, and thus be consider "formal."
Mexico City removes all street vendors from its Historic Center — for now
The vendors will be back, but under the guidelines of a new regulatory plan designed to reestablish order and easy mobility in the Historic Center in time for the World Cup games and festivities.
Trump: The US will ‘now’ start hitting Mexican land targets
President Sheinbaum reacted by declaring sovereignty a priority, but reiterated that Mexico is willing to continue working cooperatively with the United States on security issues.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity