The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 10th

News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Jalisco's Akron Stadium is set to host group stage games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Where is the stadium actually located?
Estadio Akron in Guadalajara

Despite a fall from the start of 2025, President Claudia Sheinbaum has ended the year with a very strong approval rating. How many Mexicans approve?
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 08DICIEMBRE2025.- Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Presidenta de México, bromeó con los reporteros sobre los días que no habrá mañanera por las fiestas decembrina, a su arribo al Salón Tesorería de Palacio Nacional. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The new Skeelo app has launched across Mexico. What does it offer?

Which state saw record numbers of tourists in 2025?
temple in TUla

With the fall of Venezuela, Mexico has become the largest supplier of oil to which Caribbean nation?
The tanker "Melody" off the coast of Quintana Roo.

Mexico's federal communications agency is bringing back some retro technology. What is it?
CFE building with a Mexican flag

Painter Guillermo Monroy turned 102. Under which legendary Mexican painter did he train?

A report this week shows Mexico is paying the highest gasoline prices in the world. Which country was in second place?
pemex truck

A new ultraconservative political party is looking to stand in the Mexican election. What are they called?
AMLO voting in Mexico's judicial elections

A new Mexican-themed store has opened in Los Angeles. What is it selling?
The entrance to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

motorcycle delivery driver

Mexico’s formal jobs market struggled in 2025, but gig work saved the day

MND Staff - 0
The job creation figures for 2025 would have been even more disappointing save for a pilot program that allowed delivery and app drivers to be registered within the IMSS, and thus be consider "formal."
street vendors

Mexico City removes all street vendors from its Historic Center — for now

MND Staff - 0
The vendors will be back, but under the guidelines of a new regulatory plan designed to reestablish order and easy mobility in the Historic Center in time for the World Cup games and festivities.
President Donald Trump Speaks During Mexican Border Defense Medal Presentation in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC on December 15, 2025

Trump: The US will ‘now’ start hitting Mexican land targets

MND Staff - 23
President Sheinbaum reacted by declaring sovereignty a priority, but reiterated that Mexico is willing to continue working cooperatively with the United States on security issues.
